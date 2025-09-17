National Counter Narcotics Coordination Centre to be established: ANF

RAWALPINDI: The National Counter Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCNC2) is being established at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters in collaboration with UNODC and INLP to unify the counter-narcotics efforts of the Inter-Agency Task Force and develop a coordinated national response against drug trafficking.

The ANF said in a press release on Tuesday that in this context, a five-day series of workshops on “Establishing Coordination Mechanisms to Counter Drug Trafficking” commenced on Monday, bringing together national and international stakeholders to strengthen collective action against narcotics.

The inaugural session opened with keynote remarks by Major General Abdul Moeed HI(M), Chairman IATF and DG ANF, followed by speeches from UNODC Country Representative Troels Vester and Dr Lyn Nelson, Director of INL Pakistan.

The speakers highlighted the urgent need for collaborative action and the development of stronger institutional mechanisms to combat drug trafficking at both national and regional levels.

Brigadier Syed Imran Ali, Secretary IATF and Director Enforcement ANF, briefed participants on the role, functionality and significance of NCNC2, emphasising the critical importance of robust data sharing among law enforcement agencies.

1He also apprised the audience of various nationwide CN campaigns being undertaken by the ANF.

Subsequent sessions featured presentations from various law enforcement agencies focusing on enhancing data-sharing practices, analytical capabilities and case management systems.

The workshops aim to foster sustainable inter-agency collaboration, ensuring that narcotics control operations across Pakistan are unified, systematic and intelligence-driven, the press release said.

Participating agencies reaffirmed their commitment to protecting society from the menace of drugs.

The event also reflects growing synergy and cooperation toward a national counter-narcotics response.

Meanwhile, ANF conducted three seizures, arrested five accused around educational institutions and in various cities of the country and recovered 14 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs3.7 million.

A spokesperson for ANF said 200 grams of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused during a raid near Hattar Road, Haripur. The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

Likewise, 12 kilograms of hashish was confiscated from a truck loaded with dry crackers and two suspects were arrested near Sarwar Shaheed Toll Plaza.

Near a hospital on Link Road, Lahore, two kilograms of heroin was recovered from two suspects riding a motorcycle. Cases have been registered against the accused under the CNS Act.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025