Food and Agriculture Organisation leading countrywide flood impact assessment

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is leading a comprehensive national geospatial flood impact assessment on the government’s request.

It will deliver precise, quantitative estimates of flood impact using high-resolution satellite imagery combined with Pakistan-specific remote-sensing-based crop mask datasets, ensuring greater accuracy.

According to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the assessment will provide a district-wise cropland and crop type damage to support planning for disaster response and recovery. The first assessment is expected to be available next week.

The UNOCHA says a Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) has been initiated in Punjab and data collection is almost complete in eight districts — Sialkot, Muzaffargarh, Kasur, Multan, Bahawalpur, Chiniot, Narowal and Jhang. Five additional districts — Okara, Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad and Gujrat assessments have also started.

