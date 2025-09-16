Media outlets targeted, journalists injured during Nepal uprising: RSF

KARACHI: The headquarters of over a dozen media outlets and journalists’ organisations were attacked during the uprising in Nepal on Sept 9 while four reporters were injured the previous day when police opened fire at protesters, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a press release on Monday.

The RSF called upon Nepal’s President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Sushila Karki to ensure that journalists work without fear and that law enforcement agencies, as well as other national institutions, respect press freedom.

“In Kathmandu’s Thapathali neighbourhood, rioters burned the premises of a leading private network, the Kantipur Media Group (KMG). The offices of Public Service Broadcasting Nepal (PSBN), housed in a building that is home to several government organisations, were also vandalised,” the RSF said in its statement.

Three journalists covering the events for Kantipur TV, Naya Patrika and Nepalpress (newspapers), and a freelance journalist, were injured by rubber bullets fired by police. “These violent attacks targeting media outlets during an uprising are unacceptable. So is the police violence that injured four journalists.

“In times of crisis and instability, it is essential to protect the right to inform and to be informed. It is vital that press freedom be set as a precondition for the recognition of any future government,” the RSF said.

