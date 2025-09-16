US conducts strike on alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers

WASHINGTON: The United States carried out another military strike on a boat carrying alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean on Monday, saying three “narcoterrorists” from Venezuela were killed.

“This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists,” President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network.

In a previous strike on Sept 3, Trump said 11 people were killed on a boat allegedly used by drug traffickers, prompting concerns about whether Washington had breached international law.

