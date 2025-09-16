Govt to centralise customs assessment to curb corruption

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to establish a centralised customs assessment centre in Islamabad to process Goods Declarations (GDs) from across Pakistan under the faceless assessment framework. The move aims to reduce corruption and ensure fair treatment of genuine importers by replacing the current assessment unit based in Karachi.

Member Customs Operations Shakeel Shah announced the plan during a press briefing on Monday, which was also attended by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial and other senior customs officials. The centre is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system, despite recent internal audit reports indicating revenue shortfalls following its rollout.

Recent months saw leaks of internal FBR audit reports suggesting revenue losses between Rs53bn and Rs100bn after the FCA implementation. However, the FBR leadership rejected these findings as flawed.

Member Operations Shakeel Shah said the government is committed to expanding the FCA’s scope and effectiveness to dismantle corrupt networks within customs. “We will not roll back the system,” he stated, adding that the framework would be tightened further.

Director General of Reforms and Automation (Customs), Imran Khan Mohmand, said the new Islamabad centre would be staffed primarily by fresh graduates recruited on a three-year contract. Their performance will be reviewed rigorously, and only the most capable will be retained. The current appraisers at Karachi will be reassigned to other departments due to staff shortages.

Mr Shah highlighted a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption, noting that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been asked to arrest two customs officers linked to illegal vehicle registrations, which have caused significant revenue losses.

He also accused beneficiaries of the old system of spreading misinformation about the FCA and alleged that some authors of the leaked audit reports have personal grievances related to departmental promotions and supersessions.

To address the leaks, the FBR has formed an inquiry committee tasked with identifying those responsible. Disciplinary action will follow against individuals involved in the premature disclosure of internal reports.

DG Imran Khan presented data indicating an increase in revenue collected per GD over the past seven months at Karachi port and dry ports, contradicting the audit report conclusions.

He emphasised that customs oversight has improved, with more irregularities detected and addressed since the FCA system’s launch. The FBR commissioned a post-clearance audit in May 2025 to identify system weaknesses and ensure timely corrective action.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial said the primary goal of the FCA system was to reduce corruption. “We did not expect an immediate rise in revenue, but the data shows a noticeable improvement since FCA was introduced,” he said.

He added that the system would be strengthened over time to eradicate ‘speed money’ in tax operations. “The genuine business community is the main beneficiary, while those involved in corrupt networks are the losers,” Mr Langrial remarked.

He also assured strict action against corrupt officers and said only honest personnel would be appointed to key positions, with no external influence on postings.

Responding to concerns about increased customs clearance times, the chairman clarified that minor delays were due mainly to external issues such as port congestion and procedural bottlenecks, not the FCA system itself.

This centralisation of customs assessment is a significant reform in Pakistan’s trade and customs regime, aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing corruption, and ultimately improving revenue collection.

