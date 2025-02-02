FBR foils ‘attempt to game faceless assessment system’

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has foiled an attempt by fraudsters to game the newly launched faceless customs assessment system (FCAS) at Karachi ports and suspended the licences of dozens of clearing agents.

Under the faceless assessment system, launched on Dec 15, all import goods declarations filed in the appraisement collectorates of Karachi would be allocated to a central appraising unit (CAU), set up at Karachi’s South Asia Pakistan Terminal, for assessment.

According to a statement released on Saturday, Pakistan Customs recently foiled an “attempt to game the FCA system”.

Since such an attempt was expected, the Customs team in Karachi was directed by the FBR to exercise constant vigilance, the statement said.

The licences of 45 agents found involved in the gaming attempt have been suspended by Karachi Customs and show cause notices issued under the Customs agent rules.

An appraising officer, who allegedly connived, with the agents in this attempt was suspended by the FBR and an inquiry initiated against him.

A criminal case has been lodged against agents, appraising officer, and other individuals who were allegedly involved in the fraud attempt.

Moreover, three persons have already been arrested, while raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining culprits.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2025