Pakistan, SA women’s one-day series starts today

LAHORE: Pakistan women take on South Africa in a three-match women’s One-day International series starting on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The matches will be played on Sept 16, 19 and 22. The series marks South Africa’s third tour of Pakistan in as many years, with the previous visits forming part of preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup and this year’s 50-over World Cup.

All three games will serve as key build-up fixtures for the upcoming World Cup, to be held from Sept 30 to Nov 2 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan are drawn to play their group matches in Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Fatima Sana will lead Pakistan’s 15-member squad, while Laura Wolvaardt captains the visitors. Pakistan’s preparations included a two-week training camp in Lahore featuring practice and scenario-based matches. The hosts have included one uncapped player in the line-up — 17-year-old batter Eyman Fatima, who made her T20I debut in Ireland last month.

South Africa hold the edge historically, having won the majority of their 28 ODIs against Pakistan. However, Pakistan prevailed the last time the sides met — an eight-wicket win in the ICC Women’s Championship fixture at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Sept 14, 2023.

Among Pakistan’s current squad, all-rounder Aliya Riaz has enjoyed success against South Africa with 351 runs in 11 ODIs, including three half-centuries. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu has been effective with the ball, taking 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 3.91.

Speaking ahead of the series, Fatima Sana said: “A series like this is very beneficial for the team ahead of the World Cup. Everyone knows Pakistan rely on their bowling attack, so this time our focus will be on getting more support from the batting unit as well. We worked a lot on batting during the camp.”

South Africa skipper Wolvaardt said the tour would help her side adapt to subcontinent conditions. “The conditions will be similar to those at the World Cup, so it’s a great opportunity for us to get ready. Pakistan are a good side with some quality batters and players who play spin very well. I am expecting a strong contest in the series.”

