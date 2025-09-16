E-Paper | September 16, 2025

‘Nearly 70pc of safe city cameras installed’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

KARACHI: As many as 891 surveillance cameras, out of total 1,300, have been installed under the first phase of the Safe City Project, marking nearly 70 per cent progress in the current phase.

A meeting chaired by Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon reviewed the progress on the Sindh Safe City Project, e-challan system and police emergency response.

The meeting was informed that the first phase of the Safe City Project is nearing completion and the second phase of the project is scheduled to commence this year.

The IG said that as part of the Safe City Project, Police Madadgar-15, Shaheen Force, Sindh Police Highway Patrol, AVLC, and other police units will be integrated, and Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) will be deployed at various strategic locations.

He said that system-generated messages will be conveyed not only to ERVs but also to all field formation units.

The DIG Traffic informed the meeting that the e-challan system has been introduced at select locations in Karachi on an experimental basis.

After the completion of the second phase, the challan system will be implemented on all roads across the provincial capital, he added.

The IG observed that with the introduction of the e-challan system, physical contact between police and the public will be minimised.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

