Charsadda residents seek govt action to control dengue

CHARSADDA: Residents have expressed deep concern over the lack of measures to control the ‘alarming’ increase in dengue cases in different localities of Charsadda district.

A total of 771 cases of dengue have so far been reported in the district.

A health department spokesperson Dr Zeeshan Hayat said a total of 771 active cases had so far been detected in the district, adding out of whom, 21 patients were under treatment in hospitals, while rest of them were being treated at homes by mobile medical teams.

Dr Zeeshan said fumigation was going on in the affected areas through a fogger machine while medicines were also being provided to patients.

He appealed to the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures to prevent spread of dengue.

On the other hand, the people said local lawmakers, including a provincial minister from Charsadda, had not taken any effective steps to prevent dengue.

They said though the highest number of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been reported from Charsadda, no contact or meeting had been made with either the chief minister or the provincial health minister so that urgent steps could be taken to prevent dengue.

They demanded that the government provide more fogger machines, medical equipment and necessary resources on an emergency basis to control dengue.

THREE KILLED: Three people, including a woman, were shot dead in separate incidents in the limits of Tangi police station.

The police said a resident, Kamran Khan, shot dead his wife over a family dispute in Qarun Dheri area.

They said on the report of the deceased’s sister a case was registered against the accused, his brother and father.

In another incident, Owais, a resident of Lande Bazaar, was killed over a verbal altercation.

Ikram Humayun, a brother of the deceased, said Ali Hassan along with his father shot dead his brother after a verbal altercation.

Separately, Ghafar Ali, a resident of Station Kalay, shot at and injured Abbas, of the same area, over an old enmity. The injured filed a report against the accused, telling the police he was going to the market to buy some items when Ali opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, Abbas succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025