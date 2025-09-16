Mianwali gets electric buses

MIANWALI: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated electric bus service in Mianwali on Monday.

The city route was decorated with banners to welcome the CM. She boarded the bus at Ikram Shaheed Chowk and travelled up to local sports stadium where she addressed a gathering there.

She said the Punjab government has ordered purchase of 1,500 buses and received 200 so far..

The CM said the electric bus project is not only a technological upgrade but a commitment to a cleaner and greener Punjab. “We have chosen Mianwali as the starting point to ensure development reaches every corner of the province, not just major urban centers.”

The inaugural fleet comprises 15 state-of-the-art electric buses equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and disabled-friendly features.

The service will initially operate on key routes within Mianwali district with plans to expand to other districts of Punjab in the coming months.

Residents of Mianwali welcomed the move, expressing hope that the service would ease transportation challenges and set a new standard for public transport.

