India’s top court-appointed committee clears Ambani son’s wildlife centre of wrongdoing

Reuters Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 10:22pm

A wildlife rescue centre run by the philanthropic arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s group has been cleared of allegations of illegal animal acquisition and mistreatment, India’s Supreme Court said on Monday, citing findings from a court-appointed committee.

In August, India’s top court appointed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate complaints from non-profit and wildlife groups alleging animal mistreatment at Vantara and raising questions over how the animals were brought to the centre.

However, the court has said the evidence did not support claims of illegal acquisitions or abuse.

Located in western Gujarat state and led by Anant Ambani, the billionaire’s son, Vantara is a key project of the Reliance Foundation and the Ambani family.

Housing more than 150,000 animals across more than 2,000 species, the facility claims its 998-acre (404 hectares) elephant welfare trust is the world’s largest care facility for rescued elephants.

The Indian top court said today that the SIT’s inquiry had covered allegations related to animal acquisition, smuggling, welfare, conservation, breeding, climate suitability and financial misconduct, but found no violation of wildlife rules.

“The SIT’s report and the honourable Supreme Court’s order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara’s animal welfare mission were without any basis,” Vantara said in a statement.

