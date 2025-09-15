E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Concerns as ‘all’ major cotton zones hit by rains, floods

Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 11:02am

For the first time in the country’s history, all major cotton zones in Pakistan have been affected by simultaneous rains and floods.

Though initial assessments suggest no significant damage to the crop nationwide, except for severe losses in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar, this week is critical for the country’s economy as a major flood surge from south Punjab enters Sindh, with continued rains in some Sindh districts set to determine the fate of cotton and other crops.

Ihsanul Haq, chairman of the Cotton Ginners Forum, said in a statement that Pakistan faces its biggest crisis due to India’s “water aggression” and unexpected rains. The full extent of crop damage, especially to cotton, will not be clear until the end of September.

He noted that the climate changes caused by the rains and floods have led to a minor virus attack on most cotton varieties in many cotton zones. He believes that a spray of urea fertiliser or boron could help mitigate this initial virus attack.

Sugarcane cultivation in cotton zones is a major concern. According to Haq, it leads to environmental pollution that not only reduces the quantity of the cotton crop but also negatively impacts its quality.

Read more here.

Men drag their motorbike through a flooded field in the Burira Patan riverine area in Naudero.—PPI
Men drag their motorbike through a flooded field in the Burira Patan riverine area in Naudero.—PPI

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...