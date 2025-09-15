Concerns as ‘all’ major cotton zones hit by rains, floods

For the first time in the country’s history, all major cotton zones in Pakistan have been affected by simultaneous rains and floods.

Though initial assessments suggest no significant damage to the crop nationwide, except for severe losses in Punjab’s Bahawalnagar, this week is critical for the country’s economy as a major flood surge from south Punjab enters Sindh, with continued rains in some Sindh districts set to determine the fate of cotton and other crops.

Ihsanul Haq, chairman of the Cotton Ginners Forum, said in a statement that Pakistan faces its biggest crisis due to India’s “water aggression” and unexpected rains. The full extent of crop damage, especially to cotton, will not be clear until the end of September.

He noted that the climate changes caused by the rains and floods have led to a minor virus attack on most cotton varieties in many cotton zones. He believes that a spray of urea fertiliser or boron could help mitigate this initial virus attack.

Sugarcane cultivation in cotton zones is a major concern. According to Haq, it leads to environmental pollution that not only reduces the quantity of the cotton crop but also negatively impacts its quality.

