E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland

ANN | China Daily Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is pictured in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning province.—Courtesy China Daily
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is pictured in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning province.—Courtesy China Daily

SHENYANG: The remains of 30 Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea were returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft, carrying the remains of the martyrs and 267 items of related artifacts, landed at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China’s Liaoning province.

After it entered China’s airspace, the Y-20 transport aircraft was escorted by four J-20 fighter jets. Upon landing at the airport, it was given a water salute.

The remains were laid to rest in a martyrs’ cemetery in Shenyang.

After the ROK handed over the martyrs’ remains and belongings to the Chinese side in Incheon on Friday morning, China held a memorial ceremony at Incheon International Airport.

During the ceremony, the Chinese national anthem was played, and each casket was draped with the national flag of China. Attendees bowed three times to the martyrs before their remains were placed onto the plane.

As of this date, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, China and the ROK have completed such handovers for 12 consecutive years, which involved the remains of 1,011 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artefacts.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...