Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland

SHENYANG: The remains of 30 Chinese People’s Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea were returned to China from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft, carrying the remains of the martyrs and 267 items of related artifacts, landed at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China’s Liaoning province.

After it entered China’s airspace, the Y-20 transport aircraft was escorted by four J-20 fighter jets. Upon landing at the airport, it was given a water salute.

The remains were laid to rest in a martyrs’ cemetery in Shenyang.

After the ROK handed over the martyrs’ remains and belongings to the Chinese side in Incheon on Friday morning, China held a memorial ceremony at Incheon International Airport.

During the ceremony, the Chinese national anthem was played, and each casket was draped with the national flag of China. Attendees bowed three times to the martyrs before their remains were placed onto the plane.

As of this date, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, China and the ROK have completed such handovers for 12 consecutive years, which involved the remains of 1,011 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artefacts.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025