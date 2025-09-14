E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton dies at age 46

Reuters | AFP Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 06:36pm
Thsi file photo shows Ricky Hatton during his training action. —Reuters
Thsi file photo shows Ricky Hatton during his training action. —Reuters

British boxer Ricky Hatton has died at the age of 46, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Former world champion Hatton won titles at light-welterweight and welterweight, before retiring in 2012. He had been due to make a comeback for an event in Dubai later this year.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that a body had been found on Sunday morning at an address in Hyde in the northern English city.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am (0545 GMT) today (Sunday) where they found the body of a 46-year-old man. There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Hatton had 45 wins in 48 bouts over his career but in the years after he retired he said he had tried to kill himself several times and had been open about his struggle with depression, drink and drugs.

“I was coming off the rails with my drinking and that led to drugs. It was like a runaway train,” he told BBC radio in 2016.

Hatton’s best performance came in 2005 when he stopped Australian Kostya Tszyu to add the IBF light-welterweight title to the WBU belt he already held.

He had a perfect 43-0 record until he was floored by Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas in 2007 and was never the same again.

Britain’s former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid tribute to Hatton.

“Rip to the legend Ricky Hatton may he rip,” Fury posted on Instagram.

“There will only ever be 1 Ricky Hatton. Can’t believe this so young.”

Another former world champion, Britain’s Amir Khan, described Hatton on X as a “mentor, warrior and one of Britain’s greatest boxers”.

Khan added: “As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong – we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind.

“Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible.

Matchroom Boxing said: “(We are) saddened to hear the news of Ricky Hatton’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ricky’s friends and family at this tragic time. There’s only one Ricky Hatton.”

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...