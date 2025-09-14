Business stakeholders differ over flood impact on food, fuel supplies

Business stakeholders have expressed divergent views on the impact of floods on supply chains, with some citing delays in interprovincial cargo movement and crop damage, while others insist supplies of food, fuel and medicines remain normal.

Chain Store Association of Pakistan (CSAP) Chairman Asfandanyar Farukh said cargo movement between Punjab and Sindh has slowed due to floods and damaged infrastructure. Goods now take two to three days longer to reach destinations compared to normal schedules, he added.

Patron-in-chief of the All Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association, Waheed Ahmed, said supplies of onion from Balochistan and potatoes from Punjab’s cold storages to Karachi have slowed, while about 50pc of Sindh’s onion crop has been damaged.

However, Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) President Tariq Gujjar said interprovincial movement of goods remained unaffected.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) Secretary General Dr Nazir Abbas Zaidi also ruled out any supply crisis. Other stakeholders also stated contradictory views over supply chain disruption.

