Entire Lati Mari Union Council of 40,000 submerged in Alipur tehsil

The entire union council of Lati Mari in Muzaffargarh’s Alipur tehsil, with a population of 40,000, was submerged in floodwater.

Lati Mari resident Syed Kausar Shah said that around 15,000 people of his basti Azeem Shah evacuated on their own as the water started approaching their union council.

He said that all their houses and crops were destroyed due to an extremely high flood, and two people from the families who could not evacuate in time were drowned.

He said that a private boat was hired to evacuate the people. “Most of them were living in the houses of their relatives in Alipur city, some were also sitting on the dyke under the sky, while others shifted to government relief camps,” he added.

The government declared the tehsils of Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur safe after a major flood wave passed through Head Panjnad.

