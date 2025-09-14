E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Entire Lati Mari Union Council of 40,000 submerged in Alipur tehsil

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 09:32am

The entire union council of Lati Mari in Muzaffargarh’s Alipur tehsil, with a population of 40,000, was submerged in floodwater.

Lati Mari resident Syed Kausar Shah said that around 15,000 people of his basti Azeem Shah evacuated on their own as the water started approaching their union council.

He said that all their houses and crops were destroyed due to an extremely high flood, and two people from the families who could not evacuate in time were drowned.

He said that a private boat was hired to evacuate the people. “Most of them were living in the houses of their relatives in Alipur city, some were also sitting on the dyke under the sky, while others shifted to government relief camps,” he added.

The government declared the tehsils of Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur safe after a major flood wave passed through Head Panjnad.

Read more here.

Villagers with their belongings swim through the floodwaters at Alipur, in Muzaffargarh on September 13, 2025. — AFP
Villagers with their belongings swim through the floodwaters at Alipur, in Muzaffargarh on September 13, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...