Supreme Court scales down CJP Afridi’s security to cut expenditure

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has scaled down the security detail of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi from eight official vehicles to two, freeing a significant number of personnel for regular policing duties.

The move, announced on Friday, is part of efforts to ensure prudent use of public resources and to rationalise security arrangements in line with official entitlements.

The security regime for serving judges has also been regulated suitably, making it rational and aligned with the entitlements under the rules.

In the same spirit, security for retired judges has also been regulated in accordance with applicable rules, established security protocols and entitlements, including the relevant presidential order that provides lifetime security to retired judges, considering the sensitive nature of their past office and continuing security concerns.

In order to operationalise these security protocols, without conferring any extraordinary benefit, added concession or privilege, a circular has been issued to scale down deployment of force in excess of entitlement, reaffirming compliance with rules, and to facilitate coordination between the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Interior and provincial authorities for implementation.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025