CJP Afridi highlights need for ‘cordial’ cohesion between bench, bars to preserve rule of law

Dawn.com Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 07:33pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi speak at a judicial conference in Muzaffarabad on September 13. — DawnNewsTV
Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Saturday highlighted the need for “cordial” cohesion and relations between the bench and bars across the country, to preserve the rule of law.

Speaking at a judicial conference in Muzaffarabad, the CJP said it was heartening to witness the “spirit of judicial fraternity between Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)” and extended “full constitutional [and] institutional support” from the Supreme Court to the AJK judiciary.

“I earnestly urge my brother judges and my respected bar members of [AJK] to keep three foundational fundamentals in mind in progressing with their future,” CJP Afridi said.

“I earnestly state, firstly, it is neither us sitting on the bench, nor for the worthy, respected bar members standing on the roster, but the litigant whose interest must always remain supreme.”

He added that secondly, the relationship between the bench and the bar “should always be cordial, constructive and considered”.

“Mind you, without this cohesion between the two pillars, there can be no guarantee for preserving the rule of law or ensuring any reform to go forward,” CJP Afridi emphasised.

“Thirdly, and finally … technology has to be integrated in the justice delivery process. Only then can the ultimate aim be achieved,” he added. “What is the ultimate end? [For] justice delivery to become efficient, transparent, and above all, citizen-centric.”

CJP Afridi added that Supreme Court Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar was committed to supporting the AJK judiciary’s automation.

“In any respect that you require, we are there and we stand ready to share experiences, extend technical cooperation and jointly build a future where the quality and accessibility of justice is strengthened across the board,” the CJP stated.

Earlier this week, the CJP stated that the Supreme Court had plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to categorise cases for fixation, adding that 61,000 files will be digitally screened under a project that will be completed within six months.

“We all talk about technology, we all talk about AI to be utilised for enhancing the justice delivery system,” Justice Afridi said. “Yes, technology is necessary. Yes, AI has to be utilised. But no, not now. We are not ready for it. We have to prepare ourselves for that.”

