Building collapse kills one in Peshawar

Bureau Report Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

PESHWAR: A man was killed and five others were injured after the second storey of a commercial building on the Saddar Road collapsed here on Saturday evening.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi said rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving the building collapse reports.

He said that six persons were trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed building. He said that rescuers pulled out five injured and a body from the rubble. He said that the injured were rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

