Attack on Bajaur police station repulsed

BAJAUR: The police on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack on a police station in Bajaur’s Lowi Mamund tehsil.

“Some terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Lowi Mamund police station in the Laghari area on Saturday morning, but the attack was effectively foiled by the police personnel, who responded swiftly,” said a statement issued from the district police officer’s office.

No loss of life was reported in the attack, as all policemen remained safe.

“All the personnel deputed at the police station not only remained safe but they also thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists with their courage and bravery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement personnel on Saturday thwarted a terror bid in Inayat Kallay Bazaar by defusing a bomb.

Residents and police officials told Dawn that an improvised explosive device placed by unknown miscreants in the main bazaar created fear and dread among traders and customers.

The police and the traders told this correspondent that the explosive device was defused safely after a team of bomb disposal squad led by SHO Lowi Sam police station rushed there. The team defused the bomb through a controlled explosion. However, the blast caused damage to the windows of some shops nearby.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025