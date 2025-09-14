E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Attack on Bajaur police station repulsed

A Correspondent Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

BAJAUR: The police on Saturday foiled a terrorist attack on a police station in Bajaur’s Lowi Mamund tehsil.

“Some terrorists launched a rocket attack on the Lowi Mamund police station in the Laghari area on Saturday morning, but the attack was effectively foiled by the police personnel, who responded swiftly,” said a statement issued from the district police officer’s office.

No loss of life was reported in the attack, as all policemen remained safe.

“All the personnel deputed at the police station not only remained safe but they also thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists with their courage and bravery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement personnel on Saturday thwarted a terror bid in Inayat Kallay Bazaar by defusing a bomb.

Residents and police officials told Dawn that an improvised explosive device placed by unknown miscreants in the main bazaar created fear and dread among traders and customers.

The police and the traders told this correspondent that the explosive device was defused safely after a team of bomb disposal squad led by SHO Lowi Sam police station rushed there. The team defused the bomb through a controlled explosion. However, the blast caused damage to the windows of some shops nearby.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...