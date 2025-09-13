Punjab ministers review flood relief efforts at Alipur

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat have visited Alipur to monitor ongoing flood relief operations, state media APP reports.

The ministers were briefed on the latest flood situation in Alipur and the surrounding areas, and details of the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

“Following the briefing, the ministerial team proceeded to Lati Mari and Saitpur to further review on-ground relief measures, as per the chief minister’s instructions,” the report added.