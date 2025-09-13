E-Paper | September 13, 2025

CJP makes key appointments to top judicial bodies

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Friday appoin­ted two senior judges to key administrative posts in the country’s top judicial bodies in a move aimed at strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring efficient administration.

The chief justice, in his capacity as chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, named Sohail Muhammad Leghari as the new secretary of the council. Mr Leg­hari, a district and sessions judge (BPS-22), was appoin­ted on a deputation basis.

Prior to his new assignment, Mr Leghari served as registrar of the Sindh High Court, where a statement noted he “contributed notably to judicial administration and institutional reforms”.

In a related move, the chief justice also appoin­ted Fakhar Zaman, a district and sessions judge (BPS-21) from the Pesh­a­war High Cou­­rt, as the ad­­ditional registrar for adm­inistration at the Supreme Court. Mr Za­­m­an previou­sly served as senior director at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad.

According to the anno­uncement, Mr Leghari and Mr Zaman will play key roles in overseeing the SJC’s secretariat functions and the SC administrative affairs, resp­ectively. The statement said their extensive expertise would contribute to “transparency, efficiency, and improved service delivery”.

The appointments, it added, reaffirm “the judiciary’s commitment to institutional strengthening, enhan­cing public confidence, and ensuring the effective discharge of its constitutional mandate”.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

