Govt working to resolve internet disruptions in flood zones: IT minister

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja has reassured the nation that the government was actively working to resolve internet disruptions in flood-affected areas, APP reports.

While speaking to a media channel, she specifically mentioned that the government was prioritising internet access in flood-affected regions, where connectivity has been severely impacted due to the recent natural disasters.

Khawaja stated that dedicated teams are working to restore internet services in flood-hit zones, ensuring that essential communication channels remain open for relief and recovery operations.