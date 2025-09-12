Sindh minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah briefed on current rainfall and flood situation

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, paid a visit to the rain and flood emergency centre recently set up by the provincial government to monitor weather-related emergencies across the province, according to a handout.

During his visit, Shah was given a comprehensive briefing by the officials concerned on the current rainfall and flood situation, including water levels at barrages and rivers, as well as the overall impact of the monsoon rains throughout Sindh.

Shah reviewed the situation across the province and commended the efforts of staff and officials actively working to mitigate the effects of the rainfall and floods.

Speaking to media representatives, Shah said that Sindh is the only province in the country to have set up a dedicated monitoring centre for rain and flood emergencies. “We are keeping the public informed of real-time developments across the province,” he said.

He further stated that all relevant departments—including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and other relief and administrative bodies—are fully engaged in managing the situation.