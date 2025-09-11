E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Police rescue man kidnapped thru’ honey trap

Published September 11, 2025

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Goth Mazari police in Rajanpur rescued a kidnapped man during a major operation in Rujhan Mazari tehsil.

According to the police spokesperson, victim Faiz Muhammad, a tailor by profession, was a resident of Lahore who had been lured through honey trap under the pretext of Rs70,000 worth of job and kidnapped.

Acting on intelligence-based information, the police launched an operation against criminals and managed to recover the victim safely from the custody of dacoits linked to the riverine Kacha Kashmore area. The spokesperson said the captors were attempting to shift Faiz from the jurisdiction of Goth Mazari to Balochistan when the police foiled their plan.

The police surrounded the area and conducted the operation strategically, ensuring the safe recovery of the abductee, who was later handed over to his family.

Rajanpur District Police Officer Farooq Amjad praised the swift action of Goth Mazari team, saying that all available resources are being utilised to bring such criminal elements within the grip of law.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

