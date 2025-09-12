E-Paper | September 12, 2025

‘High degree of certainty’ that Charlie Kirk’s assassin arrested: Trump

Dawn.com Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:37pm
US President Donald Trump appears on a talk show on September 12. — X/@foxnadfriends
US President Donald Trump appears on a talk show on September 12. — X/@foxnadfriends

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that authorities had captured the suspect behind the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on Fox News programme ‘Fox and Friends’. “Everybody did a great job; we worked with the local police, the governor.”

The president claimed that the suspect was turned in “by somebody very close to him”, noting that the authorities had “very good pictures but not great, not perfect”.

“Somebody very close to him said, ‘Oh, it’s him’,” Trump said. “Essentially, they] went to a US marshal, and the person involved was involved with law enforcement and a person of faith. The father convinced the son, ‘This is it’.”

More to follow

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...