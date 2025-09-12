‘High degree of certainty’ that Charlie Kirk’s assassin arrested: Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that authorities had captured the suspect behind the assassination of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on Fox News programme ‘Fox and Friends’. “Everybody did a great job; we worked with the local police, the governor.”

The president claimed that the suspect was turned in “by somebody very close to him”, noting that the authorities had “very good pictures but not great, not perfect”.

“Somebody very close to him said, ‘Oh, it’s him’,” Trump said. “Essentially, they] went to a US marshal, and the person involved was involved with law enforcement and a person of faith. The father convinced the son, ‘This is it’.”

