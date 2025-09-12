UK pledges over $4m to Pakistan as it reels from floods: FO

The United Kingdom has pledged over $4 million to Pakistan in emergency and relief response due to the ongoing floods in the country, the Foreign Office says.

The FO, in a statement on X, said that the UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar today, expressed “full solidarity with Pakistan in responding to the devastating impacts of the floods and ongoing monsoon season.”

Pledging $4m (£3m) to Pakistan for flood emergency response, Marriott said that more humanitarian support will follow.