UN General Assembly to vote on a Hamas-free Palestinian state

The UN General Assembly will vote today on whether to back the “New York Declaration”, a resolution which seeks to breathe new life into the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine — without the involvement of Hamas, AFP reports.

Although Israel has criticised UN bodies for nearly two years over their failure to condemn Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, the declaration, presented by France and Saudi Arabia, leaves no ambiguity.

Formally called the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, the text states “Hamas must free all hostages” and that the UN General Assembly condemns “the attacks committed by Hamas against civilians on the 7th of October.”

It also calls for “collective action to end the war in Gaza, to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the effective implementation of the Two-State solution”.