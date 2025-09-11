150,000 people evacuated in Sindh: NDMA chairman

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said that currently, 150,000 people have been relocated to safe zones.

“This number may rise over the coming days,” he said. “The [Sindh] PDMA, Rescue 1122 and the Sindh government are working according to our instructions.

“These are the early warnings we shared some weeks ago with the relevant authorities and both provincial governments,” he added. “For the nation, this is an early warning: that these events will become far more intense with time, like the hill torrents in the northern areas.”

The NDMA chief said that preparations will be made with recommendations from the relevant authorities through a national dialogue process.

“Pakistan will ready itself on the basis of adaptive resilience,” he stated.