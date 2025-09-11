Floodwaters enter Sindh, Sukkur Barrage faces rising water levels

The floodwaters that wreaked havoc in Punjab have now entered the Indus River, causing a rapid increase in water levels at the Guddu and Sukkur Barrages, APP reports.

According to an official from the irrigation department on Thursday, over the past 24 hours, the water levels at both barrages have risen by thousands of cusecs.

The latest data shows that the inflow at the Guddu Barrage stands at 502,861 cusecs, while the outflow is 407,970 cusecs. At the Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 440,985 cusecs, and the outflow is 412,735 cusecs. The Kotri Barrage has an inflow of 257,754 cusecs and an outflow of 254,354 cusecs.

The rising water levels in the Indus River have inundated several areas in the riverine region, with floodwaters entering numerous villages. The administration and relevant agencies have stepped up their rescue operations to evacuate affected communities.

The authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the floods.