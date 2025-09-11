Punjab has acquired two drones to air­­lift survivors from flo­od-hit areas and transport food and other life-saving equipment to people stranded in floodwaters.

The home department conducted a test run of the drone on Wednesday and rescued a man in a mock exercise in Lahore.

Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said a drone having the capacity to lift people or relief items up to 100kg had been dispatched to Multan after a test run in Lahore.

“Another drone with a capacity to car­­ry up to 200kg has been acquired from Kar­achi and is expected to reach Multan on Thursday,” he said.

The Punjab governm­e­­nt has already been using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and quadcopters to identify citizens trap­ped in floodwaters before sending boats to the survivors.

