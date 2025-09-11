Punjab has acquired two drones to airlift survivors from flood-hit areas and transport food and other life-saving equipment to people stranded in floodwaters.
The home department conducted a test run of the drone on Wednesday and rescued a man in a mock exercise in Lahore.
Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said a drone having the capacity to lift people or relief items up to 100kg had been dispatched to Multan after a test run in Lahore.
“Another drone with a capacity to carry up to 200kg has been acquired from Karachi and is expected to reach Multan on Thursday,” he said.
The Punjab government has already been using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and quadcopters to identify citizens trapped in floodwaters before sending boats to the survivors.
