PHOTOS: Monsoon rains and rising water levels in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala

Residents sit in a rescue boat as they evacuate following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters

Tasneem Bibi sits with her children in a rescue boat as they evacuate following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters

Shagufta Bibi, whose son drowned after a recue boat was capsised, is comforted by a relative as she evacuates following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters