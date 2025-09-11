PHOTOS: Monsoon rains and rising water levels in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 11:17am 0 Join our Whatsapp channel Residents sit in a rescue boat as they evacuate following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters Tasneem Bibi sits with her children in a rescue boat as they evacuate following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters Shagufta Bibi, whose son drowned after a recue boat was capsised, is comforted by a relative as she evacuates following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters A partially submerged mosque stands in the flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels in the Chenab river, in Punjab’s Basti Khan Bela, on the outskirts of Jalalpur Pirwala, on September 10, 2025. — Reuters Pakistan Floods 2025 Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا Dawn News English Subscribe Trump in Damage Control After Israel’s Qatar Strike; Hamas Says 5 Killed, Region Condemns Attack AI Chatbots Causing Real-World Harm: What About Big Tech Accountability? From Floods to Drought: Can Water Harvesting Secure Pakistan’s Future? Pakistan Floods 2025: Sindh, Punjab on High Alert as Floodwaters Threaten Multan, Ravage Crops Karachi’s Economic Reality Check: Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Population, Transport, Water, Sewerage Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Lights Up Skies Across the World Gaza-Israel Update: 17 Killed in Strikes, Rockets Fired, Global Protests Comments Closed