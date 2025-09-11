E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Murad Ali Shah stresses ‘collective solution’ from centre, provinces to face climate change

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:51am

Asserting that his government’s officials and elected representatives were on the ground to monitor the flood situation, CM Shah said PM Shehbaz has directed the NDMA to “fully aid” Sindh.

“I think the solution to this lies not just with the centre or with the provinces alone. We will need a collective solution to the threat posed by climate change,” he emphasised.

The chief minister highlighted the heightening and strengthening of bunds after the previous floods of 2014.

“Sukkur Barrage is an engineering marvel […] the world’s engineers designed that barrage in 1932 but three years later, they had to close 10 gates,” he noted, adding that the government will carry out studies of the structure to increase its capacity.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah addresses media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
