Over 220 held during raid on Swabi music show

Our Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:24am

SWABI: The police arrested 226 persons, including five transgender persons, during a midnight raid on a music show.

The music show was held just a few yards from the city police station, and according to police, there were over 300 spectators with a number of them also coming from other districts.

Swabi city circle DSP Ijaz Khan Abazai and SHO Saidul Amin Khan said high-pitched volume through loudspeakers and vulgar dancing continued at the music party. They said the police asked the organisers to stop the show but they resisted, leading to raid.

The police officials said some participants indulged in firing in the air with some making videos of the show and sharing them on social media.

They said the issue was brought to the notice of DPO Ziauddin Ahmad, who called for a prompt action.

They said as it was not possible only for Swabi city police to control the large number of spectators, so police from Zaida, Topi police stations and posts were called.

The police registered an FIR, which stated that two transgender persons, identified as Nadir alias Nadra and Irfan, along with others clashed with the police when the raid was conducted. They reportedly tore off the uniforms of three policemen.

Cases were registered against the accused under different sections of the relevant laws.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

