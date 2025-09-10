HRCP says destruction from floods exposes ‘systemic neglect’

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern over extensive human and material losses caused by devastating floods.

It said in a statement that these disasters are “no longer merely natural”, but manmade, fuelled by “poor planning, land grabs, deforestation, corrupt practices and climate inaction, for which the state and successive governments must be held responsible”.

“While rescue and relief operations are underway, HRCP stresses that these efforts must be urgently expanded, with more rescue teams mobilised and more relief camps established with equitable access to food, shelter, clean drinking water and medical services,” HRCP said. “Particular attention must be given to the most vulnerable — women, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities.”

The human rights body also highlighted the plight of climate refugees, who have been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods. It urged the government to recognise and rehabilitate these displaced persons through long-term resettlement plans, access to housing and livelihood support.

“Failure to do so will only exacerbate poverty, marginalisation and social unrest,” the body warned.

“In the medium term, the consequences will be dire, including food inflation, urban migration and the collapse of already overstretched city infrastructure. With much arable land underwater and crops destroyed, food supply chains will be disrupted, causing an economic and humanitarian crisis.”