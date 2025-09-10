E-Paper | September 10, 2025

HRCP says destruction from floods exposes ‘systemic neglect’

Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 08:49pm

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern over extensive human and material losses caused by devastating floods.

It said in a statement that these disasters are “no longer merely natural”, but manmade, fuelled by “poor planning, land grabs, deforestation, corrupt practices and climate inaction, for which the state and successive governments must be held responsible”.

“While rescue and relief operations are underway, HRCP stresses that these efforts must be urgently expanded, with more rescue teams mobilised and more relief camps established with equitable access to food, shelter, clean drinking water and medical services,” HRCP said. “Particular attention must be given to the most vulnerable — women, children, the elderly and persons living with disabilities.”

The human rights body also highlighted the plight of climate refugees, who have been forced to abandon their homes and livelihoods. It urged the government to recognise and rehabilitate these displaced persons through long-term resettlement plans, access to housing and livelihood support.

“Failure to do so will only exacerbate poverty, marginalisation and social unrest,” the body warned.

“In the medium term, the consequences will be dire, including food inflation, urban migration and the collapse of already overstretched city infrastructure. With much arable land underwater and crops destroyed, food supply chains will be disrupted, causing an economic and humanitarian crisis.”

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...