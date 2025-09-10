Govt to announce climate, agriculture emergency: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the federal cabinet will announce a climate and agriculture emergency after consultations today in view of the human and economic losses caused by the floods, Radio Pakistan reports.

Chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said a committee headed by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal is also being constituted to deal with the situation arising out of floods.

PM Shehbaz said an apex-level meeting will follow the cabinet meeting to be attended by the four chief ministers to formulate a policy to cope with the current situation.

