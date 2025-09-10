Encroachments removed in Gujrat to improve drainage as some areas remain inundated

Local authorities in Gujrat have removed concrete slabs and other encroachments along the drain at the Old GT Road to improve drainage, as several areas remained submerged in floodwater.

Areas including Jail Chowk, Jinnah Road, Rehman Shaheed Road, Khawajgan Road, Ghareeb Pur, Qamar Sialvi, Ali Pura, Bara Darri, Jalalpur Jattan Road and adjoining localities were still inundated with the floodwater.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and the local authorities remained busy clearing the affected areas of floodwater as residents feared outbreak of dengue, malaria and other infectious diseases in the city.

