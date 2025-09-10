E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Encroachments removed in Gujrat to improve drainage as some areas remain inundated

Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:46am

Local authorities in Gujrat have removed concrete slabs and other encroachments along the drain at the Old GT Road to improve drainage, as several areas remained submerged in floodwater.

Areas including Jail Chowk, Jinnah Road, Rehman Shaheed Road, Khawajgan Road, Ghareeb Pur, Qamar Sialvi, Ali Pura, Bara Darri, Jalalpur Jattan Road and adjoining localities were still inundated with the floodwater.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) and the local authorities remained busy clearing the affected areas of floodwater as residents feared outbreak of dengue, malaria and other infectious diseases in the city.

Read more here.

Gujrat: Concrete slabs being removed from a drain along the GT Road near Shah Hussain locality. — Dawn
Gujrat: Concrete slabs being removed from a drain along the GT Road near Shah Hussain locality. — Dawn

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...