Over 4,700 evacuated from Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala in a day as floods in Punjab rivers recede

Over 4,750 people have been evacuated from Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil since yesterday, according to a video shared on the Punjab government’s X account.

Meanwhile, flood levels in the major Punjab rivers have receded, with downstream Sindh preparing for the deluge.

Ganda Singh Wala on Sutlej River had lowered to a “very high” flood, after witnessing “exceptionally high” levels for several days.

However, Sukkur and Guddu barrages on Indus River continued recording medium-level floods, with over 400,000 cusecs of outflows on the former and more than 500,000 cusecs on the latter.