Karachi rain deaths rise to 6; over 300 relocated as heavy showers swell Lyari, Malir rivers

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi rose to six on Wednesday, while over 300 people were relocated to safety after heavy monsoon showers swelled the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Lyari and Malir rivers serve as Karachi’s main storm drains, channelling rainwater through a network of nullahs into the Arabian Sea. Once natural seasonal streams, they are now heavily constricted by urban sprawl, encroachments, and solid waste, turning many drains into open sewers. This blockage reduces their capacity to carry stormwater, causing frequent urban flooding during monsoon downpours.

Three more persons died in rain-related incidents in the metropolis today, raising the death toll since yesterday to six, while three were missing, according to rescue services.

Edhi rescuers recovered the bodies of a man and a woman after a van carrying four people fell into the rain-filled Konkar Nadi in Gadap Town, a statement issued by the Edhi Foundation said. The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Nabu Gulab and 45-year-old Javed Shah.

The rescue operation to find the other two missing people was underway, the statement added.

Separately, police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the body of an 18-year-old man, identified as Ahmed Qadir, was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from North Nazimabad’s Block-C after he “died of an electric shock”.

A man was saved alive and the search for another was underway after the two went missing in the Malir river, a statement issued by Rescue 1122 said.

The man rescued was identified as Mustafa Ali Gul, while Farhan Akram remained missing. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and the Malir deputy commissioner were present on the site, Rescue 1122 added.

Two others were rescued alive after they were trapped in the Lyari river, Rescue 1122 said in a statement, shared by the Sindh Information Department.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah refuted rumours of the Shahrah-i-Bhutto, Expressway (Malir Expressway) caving in or being breached to divert waters.

Asked about a video being shared on social media during a media talk in Karachi, CM Shah explained: “Malir Expressway is under construction at that place. A bund is being built properly on the river, so when water from the river comes and it (the bund) is incomplete, then the water will pass through some location or another.

“That is it. There is no issue,” he added, advising people to “use their energy” for a better cause.

318 relocated from areas near Malir river

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, in a post on X earlier today, said that so far, 318 people have been “rescued [and] moved to safe [places] from around the [areas] close to Lyari Naddi and teams are still present on ground”.

“All major arteries of the city as well as underpasses are clear and open for traffic,” he asserted.

In Saadi Town, joint efforts by Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Army resulted in the rescue of 10 people, Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan said in a statement.

“Near Saima Society, two men, three women and six children were safely moved,” Khan told Dawn.com. “Eight people were trapped in Nashr Basti and Isa Nagri due to waterlogging,” he added.

Schools to remain closed today

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the Karachi Division following heavy monsoon rains and a forecast of further showers.

“All the educational institutions (public/private) will remain closed within the territorial jurisdiction of Karachi Division,” said a notification by the Karachi commissioner, dated September 9.

As of 8am on Wednesday, Karachi had received 47.7 millimetres of rainfall, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Three people lost their lives in the city yesterday in rain-related incidents as the city experienced day-long showers, with two teenagers dying from electrocution and another drowning in the Malir river.

The PMD said that a deep depression, which had been causing rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, would gradually move towards Balochistan and turn into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Yesterday, the PMD forecasted “intermittent rain/wind-thunderstorm” today with maximum temperatures ranging from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

It added that the minimum temperatures were expected to range between 25-27°C, with 80 to 95 per cent humidity during the day.

Several hundred straw-mud houses in the rural areas of Tharparkar and Dadu districts were swept away as the two districts had been receiving intermittent heavy, moderate and light spells of monsoon rains for the last six and four days, respectively.

