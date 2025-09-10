Israel notified US ‘minutes’ before Qatar strike: report

According to Al Jazeera, the Wall Street Journal, citing US and Israeli officials, said that more than 10 Israeli jets were involved in the operation and fired several long-range munitions at the house used by Hamas leaders in Doha.

The WSJ added that Israel notified the US only “minutes” before launching missiles at Qatar, and even then, it did not specify the exact location of the attack.

It said US military officials inferred the target after seeing the missiles launch.

WSJ reported that Israeli officials chose to attack because Israel had assessed that several Hamas leaders had converged in Doha to consider Trump’s latest ceasefire proposal.

It added that Israeli leaders were willing to risk straining ties with the US in undertaking the strike.