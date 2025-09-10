With 12 new dengue cases in Rawalpindi, tally reaches 60

RAWALPINDI: There is no let-up in dengue cases in the garrison city, as 12 patients were reported in three government-run hospitals, including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital.

A total of 60 dengue patients have been admitted to these hospitals, of whom 36 are confirmed cases, while the remaining are awaiting serology results.

Most patients have arrived from Dhoke Hukam Dad, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Bangish Colony, Chak Jalal Din, Afandi Colony, Dhoke Munshee, Dhamial, Khadiot, Shah Chan Chiragh and Dhoke Hassu.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Aamir Khattak directed that continuous sweeping operations be maintained in 13 high-risk union councils. He gave these directions while chairing a review meeting on the anti-dengue campaign at the Commissioner’s Office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Atif, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ehsan Ghani, Director Health Authority Dr Ijaz and other concerned officials. Mr Khattak stated that the recent rainfall and current temperatures are highly conducive to dengue larvae breeding.

In this context, all government departments must strictly implement the prescribed SOPs and play an active role in anti-dengue efforts.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025