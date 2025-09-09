11 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad on Monday confirmed 11 new dengue cases across different union councils in the last 24 hours.

It said surveillance teams carried out 365 inspections to identify mosquito larvae with three positive and 10 negative findings.

According to official data, seven of the new dengue cases were detected in rural areas while four reported from urban localities. The district administration said surveillance, inspections and enforcement actions are continuing across the capital to prevent further spread.

A spokesman for the district administration said the dengue surveillance teams conducted 365 targeted inspections in different parts of Islamabad. These checks were aimed at locating stagnant water and potential breeding sites for dengue larvae. Out of these inspections, larvae were confirmed at three locations, while 10 sites tested negative.

The spokesman stated that areas with confirmed larva presence had been treated immediately to curb mosquito breeding. Follow-up inspections are also planned to ensure the complete elimination of breeding grounds.

He said to control the rising trend of cases, enforcement actions against violations of dengue preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were carried out.

Assistant commissioners and magistrates inspected various sites, including residential and commercial properties, to check for water accumulation and non-compliance with preventive measures.

Several sites were sealed after violations were confirmed. In some cases, individuals were taken into custody for negligence in implementing dengue control measures. The district administration stressed that strict enforcement will continue in the coming days to minimise risks.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged citizens to strictly follow dengue prevention guidelines.

He advised residents to ensure that no stagnant water is left uncovered in their homes, workplaces, or surroundings, as it provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The DC said community participation was vital to controlling the spread of dengue. Surveillance and enforcement will only succeed when citizens cooperate by following SOPs at the household level, he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed all assistant commissioners, magistrates, and surveillance teams to maintain daily monitoring in both urban and rural union councils. Inspections are being conducted in high-risk zones, including construction sites, junkyards, water storage areas, and commercial outlets.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns are also being carried out to inform citizens about preventive practices, including covering water containers, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper waste disposal.

Authorities said despite inspections and enforcement, long-term dengue control depends on citizens adopting preventive practices at the community level. They urged residents to check rooftops, backyards, and water tanks for signs of mosquito breeding on a regular basis.

