E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Nepra announces Rs1.79 per unit refund to consumers for July

Tahir Sherani Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 12:25am

The National Elec­t­ric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday notified a negative fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of Rs1.79 per unit for consumers in September’s bills for power consumed in the month of July.

According to a notification issued by Nepra today, the authority “decided to allow a negative FCA of Rs1.7859/kWh for July 2025, to be passed on to the consumers in the billing month of September 2025”.

Nepra said the negative FCA would apply to all consumer categories of K-Electric and XWDiscos (ex-Wapda distribution companies) “except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff”.

The adjustment would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains, it said.

“In case any bills of September 2025 are issued before the notification of this decision, the same may be applied in the subsequent month,” the notification said.

At the same time, Nepra also notified a Rs0.78 per unit negative FCA following an adjustment on account of variation in fuel charges for June in the approved tariff of K-Electric consumers. It said the relief had previously been provided to ex-Wapda distribution company consumers.

“The authority has also decided that negative FCA for June 2025 i.e. Rs.0.7772/kWh,” the notification read.

It said the change would be reflected in September bills.

