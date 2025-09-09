Sindh reports latest water flow figures at major barrages

The Sindh government has shared the latest water flow situation at key barrages as part of its flood monitoring efforts.

According to data issued by the Provincial Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, inflow and outflow at Trimmu stood at 339,292 cusecs, while at Panjnad both inflow and outflow were recorded at 396,836 cusecs.

At Guddu Barrage, inflow was measured at 443,494 cusecs against an outflow of 434,294 cusecs. Sukkur Barrage registered an inflow of 385,299 cusecs with an outflow of 371,859 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Kotri Barrage recorded 252,145 cusecs of inflow and 251,745 cusecs of outflow.