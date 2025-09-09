Imran calls for nation to unite amid ongoing floods

PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has called on the nation to unite in the face of the ongoing flood crisis.

A post shared on Imran’s official X account, which he does not have direct access to, said: “At this moment, the entire country is submerged in floods. People have suffered immense losses because of these floods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The whole nation must unite to confront this situation. I would surely be conducting fundraising and telethons if I were not in prison. From here, I call upon my nation to contribute generously and wholeheartedly to relief efforts for the assistance of flood victims.”

The post, dated September 8 from Adiala Jail, was shared on his official X account today.