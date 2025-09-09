Sindh CM arrives at Guddu Barrage ahead of Bilawal’s visit

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has arrived at the Guddu Barrage as the peak of floodwaters generated in the eastern rivers in Punjab is to reach there after passing downstream through Panjnad.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero received the chief minister.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also set to visit the barrage. Jam told Dawn.com that Bilawal was arriving at Guddu from Punjab after visiting flood-hit areas there. He said a briefing would be given to him at the deck of the barrage.