Gujrat’s main commercial areas return to normalcy after flooding

Even after 72 hours of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ultimatum of cleaning Gujrat city’s flooding within 48 hours, some major areas of the city were still inundated for the sixth consecutive day.

However, the city’s main commercial areas returned to normalcy after clearance of water, and the traders resumed their businesses in Muslim Bazaar, on Circular Road, GT Road and other adjoining localities.

The local traders have suffered huge losses after floodwater entered their shops and stayed there for at least five to six days as they could not even open their shops.

Skin diseases, throat infections and gastroenteritis have also surfaced in the main affected areas of the city.

