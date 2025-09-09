Lightning, rains continue to take toll on life and livestock in Sindh

Almost the entire Sindh has been hit by varying intensities of monsoon rains, in some areas for a third consecutive day, causing human and animal casualties as well as widespread destruction in terms of property and crops.

Six children were among seven killed in rain-related incidents, while an unspecified number of animals were also lost.

Most areas experienced a day-long power outage, while there were reports of breakdowns running into the night.

In the upper region, it started raining at about 2am on Monday and continued intermittently for many hours, inundating most areas in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Ghotki and Khairpur districts. It was still raining in some areas till around midnight.

Countless straw-mud houses in rural areas collapsed, while the routine life in urban areas was badly affected. Attendance in educational institutions and offices, besides the public and private transport, remained thin. Business, trade and commercial activities also remained suspended.

