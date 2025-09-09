Authorities prepare for breach as swollen rivers continue to threaten south Punjab

The southern districts of Punjab, particularly Multan, are at risk of severe flooding due to the swollen Chenab River, with the authorities preparing for a breach at the Sher Shah dyke to save the urban centres from inundation.

Although no decision had been taken to breach the Shershah bund at the time of going to press, officials were clear that the dyke would have to be breached if the water level crossed the critical threshold of 393.5 feet. As of last night, the water level was steady at 393 feet.

Officials said the flood would approach Multan in the next 48 hours, which would make the situation very critical for the city, which is already at risk of flooding.

Against this backdrop, it seemed that the decision to breach the embankment had already been made anticipating a massive surge heading towards Multan from Trimmu Headworks.

