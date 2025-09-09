Linking education with skills can bring back dropout children to school: state minister

ISLAMABAD: Many children are forced to drop out of school to support their families economically. By linking education with skills, such children can be brought back to classrooms as parents will see both education and long-term livelihood opportunities for their children.

This was stated by Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Monday while speaking at a ceremony on ‘Promoting Literacy through Digitalisation’ in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Jica-AQAL, the Pakistan Institute of Education, and the National Commission for Human Development.

Ms Qamar emphasised that without fostering a sense of collective ownership, true progress in education could not be achieved. Alongside the growing challenge of population increase, she stressed that community engagement, addressing the economic causes that keep children out of school, and the positive use of modern technology were indispensable.

Federal Secretary for Education Nadeem Mahbub, Director General Pakistan Institute of Education Dr Shahid Soroya, Jica Specialist for Youth and Adult Literacy Bilal Aziz, education ministry’s focal person Sana Isa, Uneco Country Representative Fuad Pashayev and other stakeholders attended the event.

Minister Wajiha Qamar and Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub also launched two key initiatives — ‘NFE Teachers Professional Development Framework and NFE Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism’ — as part of the ministry’s larger NFE reforms.

The state minister reiterated that education emergency was not only about enrolling out-of-school children but also about ensuring quality education and improved learning environments for those already in schools.

She also highlighted initiatives such as the Ministry of Education’s partnership with the Ministry of IT to launch programmes on TikTok to spread awareness about literacy and digital learning, noting that more such platforms could be leveraged effectively.

The minister praised the efforts of Secretary Nadeem Mahbub, Jica, Unesco and AIOU, while commending the technical leadership of PIE DG Dr Shahid Soroya.

Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub underscored that literacy was not just a fundamental right but also the basis of Pakistan’s social cohesion, economic growth and democratic stability.

He recalled that the prime minister imposed a National Education Emergency in May 2024, under which the ministry was leading efforts to promote literacy and non-formal education. A comprehensive Non-Formal Education Policy Framework was being finalised, covering second-chance education, digital literacy and access for marginalised groups.

He further said the national target was to enroll 25.3 million children in schools and provide literacy opportunities to 70 million adults. Under the ‘Each One Teach One’ campaign, every literate individual will educate one illiterate person. Flexible education models are being introduced through BECS and NEF, while e-learning platforms and mobile applications will make education more accessible and inclusive.

He added that students completing five grades under the non-formal system would now be examined and certified by the Federal Directorate of Education, making them eligible for admission into grade six.

AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood highlighted that Pakistan’s literacy rate rises by only one per cent against a 2.7 per cent annual population growth, making targets difficult to achieve. He pointed out that the problem lies more in implementation than in policy design.

NCHD Director General Ali Asghar stated that the commission had introduced the “Each One Teach One” programme at the district level, participating actively in the education emergency. This year, NCHD aims to bring 100,000 identified out-of-school children into the education system.

DG PIE Dr Mohammad Shahid Soroya presented data on literacy trends in Pakistan, while MoFEPT focal person Sana Isa gave a presentation on the ministry’s non-formal education reforms.

Jica and PIE also shared insights on digital literacy, and Unesco Country Representative Fuad Pashayev highlighted Unesco’s initiatives and support for literacy improvement in Pakistan.

